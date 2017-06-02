Scented Air Created by Moss
Orbella Fragrant Moss is a line of home fragrances
cultivated in a glass terrarium. Using nature’s
simplest ingredients — sunlight, CO2, and
water — Orbella delivers a safer, cleaner, greener alternative to chemical-based air fresheners.
No solvents. No phthalates. No petroleum by-products.
Just fragrance made the natural way.
Orbella Fragrant Moss
Sale price
Price
$79
Regular price
Why the Orbella
Experience is Better
|
Natural
Unlike synthetic fragrances, Orbella emits a bouquet of scent molecules. Smell the way nature intended.
|
Conscientious
Respect the planet with an eco-friendly product packaged in compostable paper and mushroom foam.
|
Clean
Orbella releases no toxic solvents, phalates or petroleum products into your home.
|
Expressive
Tending to indoor plants makes people happy! Decorate Orbella to your liking.
|
Lasting
Unlike cut ﬂowers, Orbella lives as long as you want it to with proper care and watering.
|
Educational
While you grow, learn about biotechnology through Taxa’s monthly emails.
Better than Recycling
Every box of Orbella Fragrant Moss makes use of Ecovative's Mushroom™ Packaging. We grow our packaging material from waste materials. Unlike conventional plastic foams, when you are finished with it this eco-material will decompose in your compost bin, or garden leaving Zero Waste.